Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and electroCore (OTCMKTS:ECOR) Head to Head Analysis

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne 2.24% N/A N/A electroCore -4,450.22% -90.27% -80.15%

Trimedyne has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trimedyne and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.08 $230,000.00 N/A N/A electroCore $990,000.00 50.81 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -1.43

Trimedyne has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trimedyne and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 2 3 0 2.60

electroCore has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 694.12%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Trimedyne Company Profile

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

