Triangle Energy (Global) (ASX:TEG) Shares Up 7.3%

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 68,272 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 226,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.10.

About Triangle Energy (Global) (ASX:TEG)

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a 78.75% interest in Cliff Head Oil Field with a production license covering 72 square kilometers and the oil filed covering 6 square kilometers, located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

