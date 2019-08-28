Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $386,659.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00244670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01294807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093354 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021517 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,283,312 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

