Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given a $10.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIG. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.70 to $4.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Transocean stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,115,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,948,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis bought 98,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $622,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 134,849 shares of company stock valued at $810,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,814 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 959,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Transocean by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Transocean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

