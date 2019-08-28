Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

TCL.A stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.09. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$13.11 and a 52-week high of C$32.13.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

