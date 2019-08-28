TransAlta Co. (TAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

