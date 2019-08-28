TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $11.98. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director John Dillon bought 5,000 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at $485,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 248,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

