TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $6.57. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 729,990 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG Telecom Company Profile (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

