Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 264,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tower International by 177.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tower International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tower International by 322.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Tower International by 3.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tower International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 19,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tower International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

