Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,842 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $93,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. 92,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

