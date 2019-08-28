TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) dropped 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 740 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC)

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

