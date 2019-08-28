Timbercreek Financial Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.55. 138,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 133.16, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
