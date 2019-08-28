Timbercreek Financial Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.55. 138,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 133.16, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.17 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

