Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.55. 5,554,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,574. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

