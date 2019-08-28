Ties.DB (TIE) Reaches Market Cap of $332,414.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $332,414.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.01287827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

