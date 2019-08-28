Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0009

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market cap of $52,074.00 and approximately $75,212.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00691735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014746 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

