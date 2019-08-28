Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 46116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Mackie cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$8.15 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$11.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $396.31 million and a PE ratio of -81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.82.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,256,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

