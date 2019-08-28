The Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.04920028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, IDEX, BitForex, DDEX, HitBTC, Indodax, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

