Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.13 ($3.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (up from GBX 305 ($3.99)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on Tesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.70 ($2.83). 9,213,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.10 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.