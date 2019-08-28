Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 6%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.13, 1,491,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,527,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 173,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,095,808 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

