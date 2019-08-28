Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLSYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telstra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of TLSYY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. Telstra has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

