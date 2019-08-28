Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLSYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telstra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.
