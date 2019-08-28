Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.64

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 13760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNAV. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Telenav alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at $22,704,186.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 798,073 shares of company stock worth $7,413,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 57.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.