Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 15,661,908 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $54.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,429,000 after buying an additional 6,239,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 827,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

