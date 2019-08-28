TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,005,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 3,562,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 125,818 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 62,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,980. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCF. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

