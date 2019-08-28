Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210,343 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.40% of Target worth $621,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.1% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 3,243,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,635. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,513 shares of company stock worth $4,871,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

