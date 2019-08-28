Swiss National Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $353,800 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.