S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.50. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 3,707 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANW. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&W Seed by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.