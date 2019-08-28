Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Up 8.4%

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzuki Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

