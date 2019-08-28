Suretly Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $135,944.00 and $17.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.07 or 0.04868232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.