Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 6,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,741. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 455,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

