SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of SunTrust Banks worth $94,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. 22,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

