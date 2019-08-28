Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

