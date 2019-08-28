Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. eHealth comprises 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of eHealth worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $23,504,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $21,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 27.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,464,000 after acquiring an additional 214,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. 438,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $18,643,263. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

