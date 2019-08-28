Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 42,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $714.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

