Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,503.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,107. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $377.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.50 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.74%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,916.67%.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.