Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.50

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 107000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

