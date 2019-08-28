Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

