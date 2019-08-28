Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 433,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.