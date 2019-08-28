Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,809 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Resources Connection worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Resources Connection by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Resources Connection by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 13,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,537. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

