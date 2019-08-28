Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.