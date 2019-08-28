Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

