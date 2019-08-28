Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 305,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,398. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

