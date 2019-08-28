Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Radiant Logistics worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218,705 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 474,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,142 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Radiant Logistics news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $63,856.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLGT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,534. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Several research firms have commented on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radiant Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

