Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,621. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

