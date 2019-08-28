Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,318 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Intel by 49.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,273,000 after buying an additional 1,803,296 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intel by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,977,000 after buying an additional 1,471,705 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 74.9% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,888,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 1,236,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 610.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after buying an additional 1,219,115 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

