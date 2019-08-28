Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,889 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 864% compared to the typical volume of 196 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,417. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 445,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 557,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

