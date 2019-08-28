Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of J M Smucker Call Options (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 707% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

SJM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

