Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bitauto Call Options (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,266 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,302,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 589,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 728,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 375,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BITA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitauto will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

