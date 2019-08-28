Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAY.A shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of $430.38 million and a PE ratio of -129.84. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$5.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

