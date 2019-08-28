Steem Market Cap Reaches $61.41 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges including RuDEX, Bithumb, Poloniex and Binance. Steem has a market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $607,775.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,252.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.03006928 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00684957 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 359,732,304 coins and its circulating supply is 342,758,210 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

