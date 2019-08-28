Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,344,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,537,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Steelcase news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 9.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 646,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

